Sex and the Census
Published a day ago

Beginning in July 2021, the U.S. Census Bureau included questions regarding sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) on its Household Pulse Survey (HPS). The following visualizations demonstrate how these concepts were measured and what survey data collected between July 21 and September 13 2021, reveal.




