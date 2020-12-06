Barbara Loe Fisher — Coronavirus Vaccination Required to Participate in Society?

“Back in 1993, I started to predict that the day would come when Americans would not be able to participate in society without showing proof they've been vaccinated with whatever the government says they have to be vaccinated with” - Barbara Loe FisherBarbara Loe Fisher is co-founder and president of the National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC), a non-profit charity she founded with parents of vaccine injured children in 1982 to prevent vaccine injuries and deaths through public education. For the past four decades, she has led a national, grassroots movement and public information campaign to institute vaccine safety and informed consent protections in public health policies and laws. She has researched, analyzed and publicly articulated the science, policy, law, ethics and politics of vaccination to become one of the world’s leading non-medical, consumer advocacy experts on vaccination and human rights.She claims that there is a cultural war and collusion between many industries and federal regulatory agencies that results in a suppression of the truth about vital important health issues. And that if this suppression continues we will gradually and progressively erode our private individual rights.To learn more and see the draft FDA coronavirus vaccine adverse event list visit:Twitter @DryburghDotCom