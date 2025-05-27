🚨Pentagon’s new Ad: Hegseth & Trump pledging to refocus on 'war-fighting'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 Woke out, war in: Pentagon ad drops DEI agenda
The Pentagon’s new ad features Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and President Trump pledging to refocus on “war-fighting.”
“No more electric tanks, gender confusion or climate cults,” says Hegseth.
Trump adds: “Our friends will respect us, our enemies will fear us.”
📌 Highlights:
🔹 Cold War-era “peace through strength” makes a comeback
🔹 Tone mirrors Russian-style patriotic ads, contrasting with Biden's DEI videos
🔹 Pentagon still deep in a recruitment crisis — the US Army, Navy and Air Force all missed 2022–2023 goals, and the army just hit the mark in 2024.