🚨Pentagon’s new Ad: Hegseth & Trump pledging to refocus on 'war-fighting'

🔹 Pentagon still deep in a recruitment crisis — the US Army, Navy and Air Force all missed 2022–2023 goals, and the army just hit the mark in 2024.

Trump adds: “Our friends will respect us, our enemies will fear us.”

The Pentagon’s new ad features Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and President Trump pledging to refocus on “war-fighting.”

