G. Wisnewski on the Russia-Ukraine War: „As with 9/11 – The truth is 180 degrees opposite“ | 10-Sep-2022 | www.kla.tv/23580
Published 2 months ago |

G. Wisnewski was the first German journalist to question the official coverage of the attacks of September 11, 2001, and thus the „war on terror.“ We are currently being sworn in to a Russia-Ukraine war narrative. Are there also completely different backgrounds, strategies, masterminds and profiteers from what is painted in front of us by politics and leading media?

