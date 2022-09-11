G. Wisnewski on the Russia-Ukraine War: „As with 9/11 – The truth is 180 degrees opposite“ | 10-Sep-2022 | www.kla.tv/23580

G. Wisnewski was the first German journalist to question the official
coverage of the attacks of September 11, 2001, and thus the „war on terror.“ We
are currently being sworn in to a Russia-Ukraine war narrative. Are there also
completely different backgrounds, strategies, masterminds and profiteers from
what is painted in front of us by politics and leading media?
