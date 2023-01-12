Create New Account
Future Digital Currencies No Longer Rely On Exchange For Transactions
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 18 hours ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/677004

Summary：In the Grand Live Broadcast on January 4th, during the Q&A section Miles Guo answered the questions of his fellow fighters about the reasons why the current tens of thousands of digital currencies, including Bitcoin, will eventually disappear and even digital currency exchanges will be abandoned, and peer-to-peer (P2P) direct transactions will become the core.

Keywords
