Pfizer Documents Analysis Revealed - Amy Kelly of DailyClout
Amy Kelly, COO of DailyClout and the Program Director for the War Room/DailyClout Pfizer Documents Analysis Project. She oversees 3250 volunteers who are reviewing, analyzing and reporting on the court-ordered, FDA-released Pfizer documents, as well as the 350 volunteer attorneys who are identifying legal actions to be taken. She also does research and provides answers to the public’s questions about adverse events found in the documents.
Daily Clout: https://dailyclout.io/
Purchase the eBook PDF: https://dailyclout.io/product/war-room-dailyclout-pfizer-documents-analysis-volunteers-reports/
Print copying released soon: https://dailyclout.io/shop/
WHO Vigia Access: https://www.vigiaccess.org/
Sasha Latypova: https://sashalatypova.substack.com/
Vaccine Choice Canada is now pleased to be working in collaboration with Canada Health Alliance.
Vaccine Choice Canada: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/
Canada Health Alliance: https://canadahealthalliance.org/
Vaccine Choice Canada is Canada’s oldest and most respected vaccine risk awareness organization.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
