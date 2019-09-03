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Neil Kramer - The Secret Destiny Of Quiet Presence
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11 views • September 03, 2019
Neil Kramer - The Secret Destiny Of Quiet Presence
Neil Kramer is a philosopher and teacher. His work focuses on spirituality, metaphysics, and theology.
Neil works with people to advance development through a deeper understanding of self, soul, equilibrium, divinity, and transformation. Neil teaches a spiritual method – the supernal path – which he cultivated over many years. He shares his ideas in speaking, writing, media, and teaching.
http://radiantcreators.com/2019/08/03/neil-kramer-the-secret-destiny-of-quiet-presence
Neil Kramer is a philosopher and teacher. His work focuses on spirituality, metaphysics, and theology.
Neil works with people to advance development through a deeper understanding of self, soul, equilibrium, divinity, and transformation. Neil teaches a spiritual method – the supernal path – which he cultivated over many years. He shares his ideas in speaking, writing, media, and teaching.
http://radiantcreators.com/2019/08/03/neil-kramer-the-secret-destiny-of-quiet-presence
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