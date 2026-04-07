[Apr 7, 2026] Artemis II: How Nasa Faked Going to the Moon AGAIN [Vegetable Police]

Artemis II flying around the moon is it? Not if we are judging by the photos and footage Nasa has released so far. Let's go into all the details of why this April fool's launch is likely as fake as their last attempt. The Artemis II launch marks a massive moment in space exploration as NASA prepares for its first crewed mission to the moon in decades. This historic lunar mission featuring the Orion spacecraft and the powerful SLS rocket (Space Launch System) has everyone asking: are we finally going back to the moon or is this just another high-tech display? Whether you're watching the Artemis II live stream, tracking the NASA launch schedule, or looking for a deeper Artemis II mission analysis, the conversation around the lunar gateway, deep space travel, and even flat earth perspectives is heating up. We’re diving into the Artemis program, the astronaut crew, and what this means for the future of Mars exploration and space technology.

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Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back.

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We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It's easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever-expanding universe.





With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.





The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.





The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible? We have an answer that you haven't thought of yet.





Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens. Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!





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podcast, science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education