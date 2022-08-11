FBI Special Segment - What Did You Know About the FBI? - Jack Posobiec 081122

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Get the full episode: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pyTJQ...
Jack exposes historical facts proving the FBI aren’t as virtuous as they are portrayed to be.
Here's your Daily dose of Human Events with @JackPosobiec
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