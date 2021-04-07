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Vicky Pattison Pyramid Holidays
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20 views • April 07, 2021
https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/14540357/vicky-pattison-fans-sell-holidays/
Ms Sponlies Youtube channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpBuPCiNl-LEpkwTcxOEIYQ
Pt. 1 Exposed! Travel Agent MLM #antimlm #Banthescam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qDubnqVudHU
Pt. 2 Exposed! Travel Agent MLM #AntiMLM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7llwanK-tsI
Pt. 3 Exposed! Travel Agent MLM #AntiMLM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZDnpx_S_Wj4
Pt. 4 Exposed! Travel Agent MLM #AntiMLM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jJD7_18zjGs
Ms Sponlies Youtube channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpBuPCiNl-LEpkwTcxOEIYQ
Pt. 1 Exposed! Travel Agent MLM #antimlm #Banthescam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qDubnqVudHU
Pt. 2 Exposed! Travel Agent MLM #AntiMLM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7llwanK-tsI
Pt. 3 Exposed! Travel Agent MLM #AntiMLM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZDnpx_S_Wj4
Pt. 4 Exposed! Travel Agent MLM #AntiMLM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jJD7_18zjGs
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