Another US Delegation Visit Taiwan Amid Soaring Tensions With the CCP

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https://gnews.org/post/p1bsia48b
08/21/2022 WION: Amid heightened tensions with the CCP after US House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit, another high-profile US delegation has now arrived in Taiwan to further boost cooperation between Taipei and Washington