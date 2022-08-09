THE LIGHT OF LIFE (HIDDEN SECRETS OF HEALING REVEALED PT. 2) | True Pathfinder

In this video we explore the scientific facts, which explain the mind-blowing results of the experiments we showed you in our last video (https://www.brighteon.com/e381e2d0-7662-4d4f-8c53-66a88ea82c8c). Get ready for a new understanding of our organism, life, healing, and the universe.



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