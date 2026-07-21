Bright Videos News, July 21, 2026 - White House to BAN Open Source AI + Andy Schectman on Gold and China

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- Trump Administration's Potential Ban on China-Based AI Models (0:11)
- Anthropic's Use of Pirated Books and Fair Use Ruling (1:09)
- Authors' Reactions and Settlement Details (4:38)
- Fair Use and Transformative Use in AI Models (9:35)
- Challenges and Opportunities in AI Model Development (20:27)
- Impact of AI Model Bans on U.S. Corporations (31:46)
- Resistance to AI Model Bans and Legal Challenges (34:37)
- Global Competition and AI Model Development (37:33)
- Potential Solutions and Alternatives to AI Model Bans (41:27)
- Final Thoughts and Call to Action (41:48)
- Implications of the Genius Act and Tether (59:17)
- Triffin's Dilemma and Manufacturing Reshoring (1:22:42)
- Impact of AI on the Financial Industry (1:25:32)
- Silver Market Dynamics (1:30:11)
- Breaking News: AI Cooperation Agreement (1:41:11)
- Silver's Industrial Demand and Military Applications (1:46:08)
- After-Party Discussion: Financial Strategies and Decentralization (1:57:17)
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