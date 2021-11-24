What Will It Take To Save Our Freedoms & Unite?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
I’m passionate about the truths I’ve learned about the past couple of years and want others to know too. It’s not easy and it can cause division based on how we approach others.
It’s very difficult when you’ve seen what you’ve seen, learned what you’ve learned. Once you learn it you can’t not see it. When you learn the truth about what’s in the Vax and people you love and care about don’t know and think they don’t care, I have to speak up.
There is no vaccine. We have a clot shot with emergency use authorization, period. This is filled with things to change who we are. This isn’t bullshit! It’s right there in plain sight if you do some research. Dr. Jane Ruby shows discs found in the Vax found under a microscope. https://rumble.com/vneorx-vaxx-vials-breaking-development-discs-carry-mystery-payload.html
There are even eggs growing in the “Vax” https://rumble.com/vnslor-jab-scientist-discovers-hatching-eggs-parasites-birthed-after-injection.html
Dr. Carrie Madej has horrific findings in the “Vax” under the microscope. https://rumble.com/vn482j-dr.-carrie-madej-first-u.s.-lab-examines-vaccine-vials-horrific-findings-re.html
It’s time we protect those we care about even if it’s uncomfortable. If you know the truth and you’re awake it’s time to speak up even if you’re risking your relationship with others. How will you feel if you don’t say a thing and they end up with one of the bad jabs and end up with major side effects or death? How will you feel then? Don’t put yourself in that situation.
We need to unite. We’re brothers in sisters no matter what race, religion, political affiliation etc. We the people have the power and they have used the media and various things to create division. Division is one of the enemy’s best weapons, especially when they only fear us, we the people. When we learn the truth they know they will not be able to even walk down the street.
Do we speak more and listen less? It’s time we focus on love. The energy we put out with love will help us all unite and focus on the things we have in common and not the things we don’t. It’s about our Country, our Freedoms, the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and our kids and grandkids.
It’s time we just say no and do not consent to tyranny and come together. We’re in a spiritual war and most people are asleep and don’t even realize it. The World is at stake. The Great Reset is what they’re trying to implement. They don’t hide it, they put it out there in plain site in places like Klaus Schwab's book, Covid-19 The Great Reset. Do you understand what this means? They want one world government. They want us to submit to them so they can eliminate the middle class. It’s them as the elites and all of us their minions that they enslave as they continue their crimes against humanity.
If you’re not prepared and don’t have your food storage, don't get caught being unprepared. Grab a month's food storage now to protect your family. 𝐉𝐮𝐦𝐩 𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐰𝐰𝐰.𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐞.𝐜𝐨𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐛𝐢𝐠 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐓𝐓𝐖𝐒
Great Christmas gifts at My Pillow. 𝐒𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟕𝟎% 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞: 𝐰𝐰𝐰.𝐦𝐲𝐩𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰.𝐜𝐨𝐦/𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐤 𝐨𝐫 𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐓𝐑𝐔𝐓𝐇𝐓𝐀𝐋𝐊 when checking out.
Now is the time to lock in your energy cost before you’re stuck with the hyperinflation from your power company. Let the experts at Advanced Home Pros give you a no-pressure, no-obligation custom proposal for Solar for your home today. Just go to 𝐰𝐰𝐰.𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐬.𝐜𝐨𝐦 and tell them you heard about them from Truth Talk with Steve and get one year FREE.
Find The Truth about Covid, The Vax, The Great Reset, and more here: bit.ly/3bxBSA2