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Why Has God Given The United States Wicked Representatives?
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19 views • March 03, 2022
Ever wondered why we have wicked representatives in the united States or others in different countries? Ever wondered if God had anything to do with it and was it for a good purpose or not? The Truck Driver Theologian Bill Evans joins me in this episode, with over time, for a fascinating, biblical viewpoint of what God is doing when He brings wicked men to power and how God's people should respond to such judgments.
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To get the 15% off the fulvich/humic acid, use promo code HP1993 and leave a comment that you heard it on The Sons of Liberty. Limited time offer. Go to: https://themiraclesalve.com/product/black-gold-fulvic-humic-acid
Join our main chat on Discord: https://discord.gg/5YKACb46xJ
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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