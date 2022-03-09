CCP Wouldn’t Evacuate Its Citizens in Ukraine, but Helping Putin To Deceive the World

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03/06/2022 Cai Xia, Former Professor of, Party School of the CCP Central Committee: other countries are evacuating their citizens in Ukraine, but the CCP doesn’t evacuate its citizens, creating false illusion, helping Putin to deceive the world.