Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Death By A 1000 Cuts (ARCHIVED Radio Show 04.09.13)

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Dr Daniels clarifies how the ritual we call healthcare is really the modern version of Death By a Thousand Cuts, a slow torture and execution practice that originated in Imperial China accounting for 816,000 yearly murders by medicine. Something as acceptable as the piercing of your skin for a blood test is the first cut. Dr Daniels traces the long twisted path of mutilation and torture from there. Learn how to escape the torture. Tune in, to escape Death by a Thousand Cuts.
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