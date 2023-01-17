https://gettr.com/post/p2373pu7241
During the Christmas holiday, the fellow fighters have kept protesting on the frontline, saying that when they thought of their compatriots in Communist China that are still suffering and the need to awaken more people to the truth about the CCP, they would feel it is well worth protesting during the holidays.
#LucDespins #WeijianShan #PAG #PAX #PaulHastings #OMelveny #USJudiciary #nfsc
