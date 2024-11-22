BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Episode 4. The New Face of Nazism: Anti-Cultism | THE IMPACT
The Impact
The Impact
5 months ago

The Third Reich is where modern anti-cult fighters find their roots.

Nazism never disappeared; it has merely changed its form and adapted to new external circumstances. Yet, we can observe a direct line of transmission of knowledge, experience, and methods for combating dissenting groups of people with the aim of their complete eradication.

Representatives of global anti-cultism use all Nazi methodologies, but for their purposes, they have expanded and refined them. Thus, the flame of Nazism has intensified. The IMPACT is groundbreaking documentary in which you will find evidence proving that global anti-cultism is a formidable force. This force has already gained significant power and is striving towards its goal: the complete destruction of democratic values and the establishment of a new Fourth Reich.

For more in-depth study visit the official website at: https://actfiles.org/

newspoliticsinvestigationhitlerjewschurchreligiongenocidehistorynazicultholocaustmanipulationdocumentarynazismlearnmartin lutherworld wareducationalinterestingshockingdehumanizationarchive20th centuryfact-check
