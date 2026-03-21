The 67th wave of attacks from Iranian side is begins!

Iran has announced the launch of the 67th wave of ballistic missiles under Operation True Promise-4, targeting US bases in the Gulf region and across the Israeli-occupied territories. Iranian Revolutionary Guard released footage on March 20, showing the first missile likely being a Kheibar Shekan-2 or Fattah-1, which have a similar external appearance, in retaliation, bombing aircraft shelters and radar equipment at enemy bases earlier in the day. The heavy missile barrage successfully targeted their military infrastructure, using long-range and medium-range solid and liquid fuel systems. In this wave of operations, Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, an early warning missile defense radar at the base in Iraq's Al-Anbar region, and the Israeli regime's satellite, radar, and air defense centers across the central, southern, and northern occupied territories were also targeted, the IRGC reported.

Satellite imagery confirms widespread damage at Ali Al-Salem Air Base, with aircraft hangars burning on the morning. The airbase is a major hub for the US-led coalition, hosting American, Kuwaiti, and Italian aircraft. Three Kuwaiti Eurofighter jets were reportedly destroyed and two Italian Eurofighters damaged in the Iranian attack. According to a Kuwaiti resident, sirens sounded for two hours non-stop that morning. Iran has blinded the enemy's eyes after destroying radar and air defense systems in the Gulf States, which protect US-Israeli interests. Now, just a few clips are enough to illustrate what happened in Israel. There was only a 15-second gap between the sound of the air raid alarm and the arrival of the Iranian sub-munitions hitting Tel Aviv. Shrapnel from the falling cluster missiles caused widespread damage. Meanwhile in Haifa, after publicity about the Iranian missile's impact, a fire erupted, destroying more than a dozen shipping containers, with losses reportedly reaching millions.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

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