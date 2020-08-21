© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Sherri Tenpenny - What can you tell me about censorship?
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
1591 views • August 21, 2020
American Osteopathic Physician
Dr Sherri Tenpenny, is the American osteopathic medical doctor, researcher and author.
She has invested 20 years, and over 40,000 hours, researching, documenting and exposing the complex issues of vaccine development, testing and distribution.
As an internationally renowned speaker and author, her articles have been translated into over 12 languages.
Dr. Tenpenny has worked as an Emergency Medicine physician and were Director of a Level 2 Trauma centre for over a decade.
She now runs her own medical centre, providing an integrated approach to health, which has attracted patients from 50 states and 17 countries, with the doctrine “the body can heal itself”.
In our first conversation on London Real in May, we discussed vaccine legislation, testing and distribution. In this episode we’re going deeper on masks and why they won’t protect you, contact tracing, and the psychological damage of social distancing.
For more information from Dr. Tenpenny, download her latest paper, Conclusion Regarding Masks They Do Not Work now! ---> https://vaxxter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Masks-Final.pdf
https://freedomplatform.tv/dr-sherri-tenpenny-face-masks-are-not-effective-against-covid-19-how-masks-are-being-used-to-control-the-population/
Dr Sherri Tenpenny, is the American osteopathic medical doctor, researcher and author.
She has invested 20 years, and over 40,000 hours, researching, documenting and exposing the complex issues of vaccine development, testing and distribution.
As an internationally renowned speaker and author, her articles have been translated into over 12 languages.
Dr. Tenpenny has worked as an Emergency Medicine physician and were Director of a Level 2 Trauma centre for over a decade.
She now runs her own medical centre, providing an integrated approach to health, which has attracted patients from 50 states and 17 countries, with the doctrine “the body can heal itself”.
In our first conversation on London Real in May, we discussed vaccine legislation, testing and distribution. In this episode we’re going deeper on masks and why they won’t protect you, contact tracing, and the psychological damage of social distancing.
For more information from Dr. Tenpenny, download her latest paper, Conclusion Regarding Masks They Do Not Work now! ---> https://vaxxter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Masks-Final.pdf
https://freedomplatform.tv/dr-sherri-tenpenny-face-masks-are-not-effective-against-covid-19-how-masks-are-being-used-to-control-the-population/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.