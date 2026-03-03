The Israeli army enters Lebanon. As usual, the Lebanese army is one of the most cowardly in the Middle East.

By the standards of the Russian military, the video shows pure suicide - a perfect target for FPV drones. By the way, where are they?

Adding: The IDF demanded the evacuation of the entire population of 80 settlements in southern Lebanon.

The aggression related to the seizure of Lebanese territory continues to escalate. Only Hezbollah is putting up resistance. The Lebanese army fled in disarray.

Later, In Lebanon, they claim to have shot down an Israeli UAV with a video.