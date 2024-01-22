Create New Account
Fetterman's feud with Progressive Dems: Speaks out on Border Crisis with NY Post Jon Levine
Fetterman feuds with progressive Democrats: They ‘left me’ - New York Post columnist Jon Levine joins Will Cain to discuss his interview with Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa.


source:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Iv5u_FOZkM

border crisiswill cainjohn fettermanprogressive demsny post interview

