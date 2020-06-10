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Part 2b - A study on Billy Graham - Many ways to God
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22 views • June 10, 2020
This is the second part of part 2 of the study on Billy Graham. Here we look at Scripture and how Billy's words contradicted it. God bless you as you continue to study and understand how to recognize the deception of the wolves in sheep's clothing who have crept in among believers.
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