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THE LORD'S COUNSEL --- THAT WILL STAND
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31 views • October 22, 2021
As we witness the world spiraling into chaos, disorder and turmoil. As bad news replaced yesterday’s headlines with worse news, ONE WONDERS IS EVIL GAINING THE UPPER HAND. It’s easy to doubt the SOVEREIGNTY OF GOD and surrender hope to defeated expectations for those who just want life back to normal with no regard of GOD’S INTENTIONS.
To those who feel that way, WAKE UP! IT’S STILL EARLY IN THE FIGHT, GOD IS MASTER AT GAMEPLAY AND COUNTER STRIKE. HE MAY ALLOW THE ENEMY SOME EARLY POINTS, LULL THEM INTO COMPLACENCY AND BAIT THEM INTO A ROUT. GOD IS THE MASTER STRATEGIST, FULL OF SURPRISES AND HE ALWAYS WINS.
To those who feel that way, WAKE UP! IT’S STILL EARLY IN THE FIGHT, GOD IS MASTER AT GAMEPLAY AND COUNTER STRIKE. HE MAY ALLOW THE ENEMY SOME EARLY POINTS, LULL THEM INTO COMPLACENCY AND BAIT THEM INTO A ROUT. GOD IS THE MASTER STRATEGIST, FULL OF SURPRISES AND HE ALWAYS WINS.
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