We lost ground in Africa, West is being pushed out – EU military staff chief

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Western countries are being pushed out of West and Central Africa as other world players gain influence there. That's the message from the EU's Military Staff Director General, who has raised concerns over Europe potentially losing access to the continent's resources.
Mirrored - RT
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/