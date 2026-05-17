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This Is How You Know Hantavirus Is A Scam! Crisis Actors CAUGHT!!
The Prisoner
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Dr. Brian Hooker joins Jimmy to analyze a video showing workers in full hazmat suits supposedly responding to a hantavirus outbreak, while multiple people walk through the scene in regular clothes without gloves or masks, which seems to prove the entire production is "for the cameras" and designed to "stoke more fear porn."

Hooker notes that hantavirus is not transmitted by respiratory droplets and is very rarely transmissible between humans, making the hazmat suits completely unnecessary, and that Dr. Fauci has recently resurfaced to promote masking and social distancing for hantavirus after admitting those measures were lies during COVID.

Jimmy points out that Bill Gates appeared on television a year ago warning that "another pandemic is coming," and that Fauci and others participated in "Event 201," a 2019 pandemic tabletop exercise that suspiciously mirrored the COVID response, suggesting the pandemic was planned rather than accidental. They conclude that elites are "greasing their own palms" by trying to use bird flu, monkeypox, and now hantavirus to sell more masks and mRNA vaccines, and that the only reason they keep trying the same playbook is because "we didn't hang them last time."

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