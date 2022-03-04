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L@5 - Biden Loses $990B, ARPANET, US Space-Force Active, Peace Talks, NATO Silence & $7.875 Trillion Ready For Humanity Plus...
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199 views • March 04, 2022
Putin ramps up his army up to high alert, The Pentagon react by not testing the new US ballistic missiles and ask for calm during this moment in time. Could the US WW3 rhetoric be changing?
The EU has taken the steps to ship hundreds of millions of dollars worth of weapons' to aid Ukraine. The US also socked up with financial and military aid. However NATO agrees not to do anything unless hostilities spill over into an actual allied country.
The Pentagon also looks into the possibility of defending off both Russia and China's "breathtaking" nuclear capabilities.
Russia and Ukraine sit down to the 2nd round of peace talks, humanitarian corridors agreed, but no ceasefire. Zelenskyy fails in his personal talks for control of Russia's resources to share with the deep-state.
During the state of the union, cash-strapped Biden confirms Space-Force has been very active, using ARPANET (Worlds Black Market) to seize the sanction parties from the Russian oligarchs. $990 Billion's worth of currency was traded/seized and just before the deep-state could collect their funds, it disappeared! The oligarchs were just as unhappy as the US, could this also be just theater with the US and oligarchs working together?
$7.875 trillion has already been collected by Kim Goguen 'Earth's Interim Head of State' through KIMS (Key Integrated Monetary System) and she awaits leaders to come to her table on how to agree to share this money out to humanity, so far only Fiji as stepped forward to be included in this new earth restoration plan.
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The EU has taken the steps to ship hundreds of millions of dollars worth of weapons' to aid Ukraine. The US also socked up with financial and military aid. However NATO agrees not to do anything unless hostilities spill over into an actual allied country.
The Pentagon also looks into the possibility of defending off both Russia and China's "breathtaking" nuclear capabilities.
Russia and Ukraine sit down to the 2nd round of peace talks, humanitarian corridors agreed, but no ceasefire. Zelenskyy fails in his personal talks for control of Russia's resources to share with the deep-state.
During the state of the union, cash-strapped Biden confirms Space-Force has been very active, using ARPANET (Worlds Black Market) to seize the sanction parties from the Russian oligarchs. $990 Billion's worth of currency was traded/seized and just before the deep-state could collect their funds, it disappeared! The oligarchs were just as unhappy as the US, could this also be just theater with the US and oligarchs working together?
$7.875 trillion has already been collected by Kim Goguen 'Earth's Interim Head of State' through KIMS (Key Integrated Monetary System) and she awaits leaders to come to her table on how to agree to share this money out to humanity, so far only Fiji as stepped forward to be included in this new earth restoration plan.
More Material Here: https://projectspeak.net/
SUBSCRIBE TO KEEP UPDATED
bump LINKS:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
Material: https://projectspeak.net/kim-possible
The Global Intelligence Agency https://globalintelligence.agency/
Life Force Assurance will provide access to health and wellness treatments, practices, services, protocols, devices, technology, and products to all human beings, globally. This is provided at no cost to all members and there is no cost to become a member. https://ghwc.global/
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
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