MILLIONS INSPIRED BY SPELLERS

Last week, The Highwire had the honor of hosting an incredibly successful screening of the award-winning documentary, Spellers, with a live studio audience and Q&A from the cast of SPELLERS. This livestream became the most-watched single video we have ever put on TheHighWire.com with more than 13 million views in just one week. We had to remove the film per the licensing agreement, but please enjoy the post-show Q&A from the cast! To see and support this incredible film, go to www.spellersthemovie.com.





