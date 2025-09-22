Dr. Bryan Ardis Show | How the Devil Uses Food to Control Us

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This week on The Dr. Ardis Show, Dr. Bryan Ardis is joined by a very special guest—his daughter, Sierra. Together, they explore the powerful themes from the book Outwitting the Devil by Napoleon Hill. This book, written in the early 1900s, takes the form of an interview between Napoleon Hill and Satan, revealing the ways in which the devil influences our lives, minds, and even our health.