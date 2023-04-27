Create New Account
The Bioweapon and Where We Go From Here – Del Bigtree’s Perspective on Vaccines
Our Amazing Grace
Published a day ago |

Del Bigtree is one of the world’s preeminent voices of the vaccine risk awareness movement. He is the founder of the non-profit, Informed Consent Action Network, and host of the breakout internet talk show The HighWire, the fastest-growing program in the natural health arena with over 100 million views.Show more


http://www.icandecide.org/

http://www.thehighwire.com/


**********************

Links referenced in this episode:


Daily and total confirmed COVID-19 deaths, United States https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/total-daily-covid-deaths?country=~USA


Del Bigtree Responds to Calls for Amnesty: “When You’re Ready to Repent, I’m Ready to Forgive” https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/11/del-bigtree-responds-to-calls-for-amnesty-when-youre-ready-to-repent-im-ready-to-forgive-video/


EPISODE 257: WHO KILLED IVERMECTIN? https://thehighwire.com/videos/episode-257-who-killed-ivermectin/


Aaron Siri (Part 2): How the Vaccine Paradigm Has Led to Medical Coercion and Conflicted Health Agencies https://www.theepochtimes.com/aaron-siri-part-2-how-the-vaccine-paradigm-has-led-to-medical-coercion-and-conflicted-health-agencies_5041802.html


Must See: Robert Kennedy Reveals that COVID Vaccines Are a Pentagon Project! https://needtoknow.news/2023/02/must-see-robert-kennedy-reveals-that-covid-vaccines-are-a-pentagon-project/


***********************


Downloadable documents:


https://www.dropbox.com/s/erb0d4rkfjbm0jr/8.pdf?dl=0

https://www.dropbox.com/s/hky0kjd2n53v6zd/9.pdf?dl=0

https://www.dropbox.com/s/ybfw2n5avcaj3jg/11.docx.pdf?dl=0


************************


To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our website: www.OurAmazingGrace.net


To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe


