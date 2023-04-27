The Bioweapon and Where We Go From Here – Del Bigtree’s Perspective on Vaccines

Del Bigtree is one of the world’s preeminent voices of the vaccine risk awareness movement. He is the founder of the non-profit, Informed Consent Action Network, and host of the breakout internet talk show The HighWire, the fastest-growing program in the natural health arena with over 100 million views.Show more
http://www.icandecide.org/
http://www.thehighwire.com/
**********************
Links referenced in this episode:
Daily and total confirmed COVID-19 deaths, United States https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/total-daily-covid-deaths?country=~USA
Del Bigtree Responds to Calls for Amnesty: “When You’re Ready to Repent, I’m Ready to Forgive” https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/11/del-bigtree-responds-to-calls-for-amnesty-when-youre-ready-to-repent-im-ready-to-forgive-video/
EPISODE 257: WHO KILLED IVERMECTIN? https://thehighwire.com/videos/episode-257-who-killed-ivermectin/
Aaron Siri (Part 2): How the Vaccine Paradigm Has Led to Medical Coercion and Conflicted Health Agencies https://www.theepochtimes.com/aaron-siri-part-2-how-the-vaccine-paradigm-has-led-to-medical-coercion-and-conflicted-health-agencies_5041802.html
Must See: Robert Kennedy Reveals that COVID Vaccines Are a Pentagon Project! https://needtoknow.news/2023/02/must-see-robert-kennedy-reveals-that-covid-vaccines-are-a-pentagon-project/
***********************
Downloadable documents:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/erb0d4rkfjbm0jr/8.pdf?dl=0
https://www.dropbox.com/s/hky0kjd2n53v6zd/9.pdf?dl=0
https://www.dropbox.com/s/ybfw2n5avcaj3jg/11.docx.pdf?dl=0
************************
To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our website: www.OurAmazingGrace.net
To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe
Show less
CSID: e0200608ada86259
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.