EP 2526-6PM TRUMP DOWNLOADS ON JAN 6th, AZ AUDIT & BIG TECH IN BLISTERING INTERVIEW  

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Former President Trump joined Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” to demand answers surrounding the January 6 Capitol protest, and share his thoughts about the Arizona audit and class action lawsuit filed against Big Tech. Trump told host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday that the Arizona audit is wrapping up in a couple weeks, and that he heard the results will show “horrendous” fraud. “Arizona has been incredible. The state senators have taken it to heart. I won this election in a landslide,” Trump told Bartiromo. “They’re doing an audit, a forensic audit like you haven’t seen really in this country. They’re going to be announcing the results. That’s done by them. That’s not done by me. Those are great patriots.” https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/18192
Special Guest: Jordan Conradson is a Gateway Pundit reporter in Phoenix Arizona covering the Arizona Audit.
Instagram is @jordan.conradson Twitter: @Conradsonjordan Gettr: @JordanConrads
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