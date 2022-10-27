Create New Account
Justice Alito: Leaked Abortion Opinion Made Conservative Justices Targets For Assassination
47 views
GalacticStorm
Published a month ago |
“It was a great betrayal of trust by somebody, and it was a shock, because nothing like that had happened in the past, so it certainly changed the atmosphere at the court for the remainder of last term. 

The leak also made those of us who were thought to be in the majority in support of overruling Roe and Casey targets for assassination, because it gave people a rational reason to think they could prevent that from happening by killing one of us.”


https://rumble.com/v1pzys8-justice-alito-leaked-abortion-opinion-made-conservative-justices-targets-fo.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=7 



