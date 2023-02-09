Create New Account
Sasha Latypova - The Role of the US DoD (and their Co-Investors) in “Covid Countermeasures” Enterprise.Enterprise
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Published 14 hours ago |
Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International Livestream

On Thursday, February 9, 2023
@ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Sasha Latypova

Topic: The Role of the US DoD (and their Co-Investors) in “Covid Countermeasures” Enterprise

www.sashalatypova.substack.com


AutoBio:

As an Artist:

Alexandra (Sasha) Latypova

I was born in Ukraine and moved to the United States in the 1990's.  My primary career was not related to art, but eventually I was fortunate to gain more space and time in my life to dedicate it to art learning.  I studied with Steve Carpenter a figurative artist in Rochester NY, with Sergei Chubirko - a master academic draftsman in Florence, Italy, and took several painting workshops and classes with David Leffel and Sherrie McGraw - both preeminent contemporary artists.  I am inspired by the Russian Impressionists and Realists schools of painting as I grew up visiting museums in Kiev, Moscow and St Petersburg that exhibit timeless collections of art.  I currently live at Lake Tahoe in Nevada.  


As an Analyst:

Uncovering fraud in Pharmaceutical R&D and Manufacturing



.Interview Panel



Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast:  Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
www.quantumnurse.life

Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988

Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace

Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837

Quantum Nurse Podbean https://graceasagra.podbean.com

Quantum Nurse ClikView   https://clikview.com/?ref=410070342631952c00a47c0.19349477

Quantum Nurse ClikView https://clikview.com/@QuantumNurse



Hartmut Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path


Dr. Karl Moore, PhD
Podcast: Made in Nature
https://www.facebook.com/MadeInNaturePodcast/



Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/

