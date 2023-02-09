Sasha Latypova - The Role of the US DoD (and their Co-Investors) in “Covid Countermeasures” Enterprise.Enterprise

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International Livestream

On Thursday, February 9, 2023

@ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Sasha Latypova

Topic: The Role of the US DoD (and their Co-Investors) in “Covid Countermeasures” Enterprise

www.sashalatypova.substack.com





AutoBio:

As an Artist:

Alexandra (Sasha) Latypova

I was born in Ukraine and moved to the United States in the 1990's. My primary career was not related to art, but eventually I was fortunate to gain more space and time in my life to dedicate it to art learning. I studied with Steve Carpenter a figurative artist in Rochester NY, with Sergei Chubirko - a master academic draftsman in Florence, Italy, and took several painting workshops and classes with David Leffel and Sherrie McGraw - both preeminent contemporary artists. I am inspired by the Russian Impressionists and Realists schools of painting as I grew up visiting museums in Kiev, Moscow and St Petersburg that exhibit timeless collections of art. I currently live at Lake Tahoe in Nevada.





As an Analyst:

Uncovering fraud in Pharmaceutical R&D and Manufacturing







.Interview Panel







Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless

Hartmut Schumacher

Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH

Dr. Karl Moore, PhD

Podcast: Made in Nature

Roy Coughlan

Podcast: AWAKENING

