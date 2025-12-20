BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Joseph’s Dreams Prophetic of Jesus / Yeshua
Henry Thrun
Henry Thrun
19 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • 3 days ago

Sign up for my newsletter: https://dashboard.mailerlite.com/forms/1500898/154376834517042960/share

My commentary on the 2025 Vayeshev torah portion.

Other videos cited:

Judah's Confession and Repentance in Genesis - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oLkHlEHd4XQ&list=PLEoS4nxAcC-jwxwis0Hq-nzin_LiY5GIG&index=92

Is Messianic Prophecy Literal? Can It Be Taken Out of Context? - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=El7pLZp7ziI&list=PLEoS4nxAcC-jwxwis0Hq-nzin_LiY5GIG&index=42

Messiah Son of Joseph - 8 Part Series - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmI6y1h4ekf7GwDZaZLYEdXyW3GnRzVLs

Messiah Son of Joseph Part 8.1: Joseph’s Provision - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ud1lO3j9CSg&list=PLEoS4nxAcC-jwxwis0Hq-nzin_LiY5GIG&index=11

Bible verses covered:

1 Corinthians 15:3-4

Genesis 37:5-11, 23-24; 40:5-23; 42:5-6

Luke 22:14-20

Acts 10:39

John 19:40-42

Acts 10:40

Mark 16:19

Philippians 2:9-11

Sources cited:

The 10 Dreams of Genesis - https://www.beliefnet.com/faiths/judaism/the-10-dreams-of-genesis.aspx

Picture sources:

https://1.bp.blogspot.com/-bvWq6DkYdPY/Ul7KKrvGPII/AAAAAAAABDQ/2a0AHCXWdP0/s1600/Joseph+Sheaves.jpg

https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Ftse1.mm.bing.net%2Fth%2Fid%2FOIP.xhQL6P9Z5bQAU2E4uomC1gHaFR%3Fpid%3DApi&f=1&ipt=563b3b63078c4fcbdd014a1e923b471daaf34620ef3b2f9b92d3bc4aa9f9b072

https://www.crossroadsinitiative.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/joseph-thrown-into-the-pit-by-brothers-500x259.jpg

https://i.pinimg.com/originals/e6/0a/27/e60a27a7b06433212c2eedbfec505fad.jpg

https://2.bp.blogspot.com/-aB2xkOWbzSM/Vp18dcRrafI/AAAAAAAAePU/HeR8Ziuo5HM/s1600/Chief%2BBaker%2BVisual%2Bsnip.PNG

https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Fcdn.creazilla.com%2Fillustrations%2F5583266%2F02-josephs-brothers-bow-to-him-illustration-md.png&f=1&nofb=1&ipt=7d2e049de67108039e73e2d3f946dd2cb6986903543da0c1a109938c3f542a8d

https://img.freepik.com/premium-photo/jesus-christ-holds-cup-presenting-sacrament-eucharist-act-holy-communion_73290-8042.jpg?w=826

https://i.pinimg.com/originals/e1/b6/89/e1b6890f1a335133e1aee13b0d901917.jpg

https://wallpapers.com/images/hd/jesus-on-the-cross-pictures-sfht41xf3zqjkhfv.jpg

https://cdn.wallpapersafari.com/49/54/oxkj52.jpg

https://as2.ftcdn.net/v2/jpg/06/09/32/73/1000_F_609327339_ASdc6hyzNBeFSa0MU7mBtdNZUBReY9Ja.jpg

https://eitan.bar/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/every_knee_shall_bow_tongue-confess-jesus-lord.jpg

Donations: paypal.me/hthrun

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hthrun

Twitter: https://twitter.com/hthrun

USA.life: https://usa.life/hthrun

Gab: https://gab.com/hthrun

MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/henrythrun

Telegram: https://t.me/hthrun

Blue Sky: https://bsky.app/profile/hthrun.bsky.social

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hthrun

Keywords
biblegodgospelmessiahchristjesuspaulapostlejerusalemisraelyeshuaegyptsacrificeapostlescrucifixiongenesispassoverjosephcorinthiansjacobpropheciespharaohinterpretationisraelitesinterpret
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russia warns of nuclear response as NATO build-up escalates tensions

Russia warns of nuclear response as NATO build-up escalates tensions

Patrick Lewis
South Africa&#8217;s water crisis: A warning for the world

South Africa’s water crisis: A warning for the world

Patrick Lewis
The Furnace of Humanity: A radical blueprint for peaceful parenting and a free society

The Furnace of Humanity: A radical blueprint for peaceful parenting and a free society

Kevin Hughes
The sleeping giant: America&#8217;s overlooked seismic threat stirs anew

The sleeping giant: America’s overlooked seismic threat stirs anew

Willow Tohi
Trump escalates pressure on Venezuela with total BLOCKADE of oil tankers

Trump escalates pressure on Venezuela with total BLOCKADE of oil tankers

Kevin Hughes
Academic paper: End-of-life sedative caused significant number of U.K. care home deaths during pandemic

Academic paper: End-of-life sedative caused significant number of U.K. care home deaths during pandemic

Jacob Thomas
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy