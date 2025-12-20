Joseph’s Dreams Prophetic of Jesus / Yeshua

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sign up for my newsletter: https://dashboard.mailerlite.com/forms/1500898/154376834517042960/share
My commentary on the 2025 Vayeshev torah portion.
Other videos cited:
Judah's Confession and Repentance in Genesis - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oLkHlEHd4XQ&list=PLEoS4nxAcC-jwxwis0Hq-nzin_LiY5GIG&index=92
Is Messianic Prophecy Literal? Can It Be Taken Out of Context? - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=El7pLZp7ziI&list=PLEoS4nxAcC-jwxwis0Hq-nzin_LiY5GIG&index=42
Messiah Son of Joseph - 8 Part Series - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmI6y1h4ekf7GwDZaZLYEdXyW3GnRzVLs
Messiah Son of Joseph Part 8.1: Joseph’s Provision - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ud1lO3j9CSg&list=PLEoS4nxAcC-jwxwis0Hq-nzin_LiY5GIG&index=11
Bible verses covered:
1 Corinthians 15:3-4
Genesis 37:5-11, 23-24; 40:5-23; 42:5-6
Luke 22:14-20
Acts 10:39
John 19:40-42
Acts 10:40
Mark 16:19
Philippians 2:9-11
Sources cited:
The 10 Dreams of Genesis - https://www.beliefnet.com/faiths/judaism/the-10-dreams-of-genesis.aspx
Picture sources:
https://1.bp.blogspot.com/-bvWq6DkYdPY/Ul7KKrvGPII/AAAAAAAABDQ/2a0AHCXWdP0/s1600/Joseph+Sheaves.jpg
https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Ftse1.mm.bing.net%2Fth%2Fid%2FOIP.xhQL6P9Z5bQAU2E4uomC1gHaFR%3Fpid%3DApi&f=1&ipt=563b3b63078c4fcbdd014a1e923b471daaf34620ef3b2f9b92d3bc4aa9f9b072
https://www.crossroadsinitiative.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/joseph-thrown-into-the-pit-by-brothers-500x259.jpg
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/e6/0a/27/e60a27a7b06433212c2eedbfec505fad.jpg
https://2.bp.blogspot.com/-aB2xkOWbzSM/Vp18dcRrafI/AAAAAAAAePU/HeR8Ziuo5HM/s1600/Chief%2BBaker%2BVisual%2Bsnip.PNG
https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Fcdn.creazilla.com%2Fillustrations%2F5583266%2F02-josephs-brothers-bow-to-him-illustration-md.png&f=1&nofb=1&ipt=7d2e049de67108039e73e2d3f946dd2cb6986903543da0c1a109938c3f542a8d
https://img.freepik.com/premium-photo/jesus-christ-holds-cup-presenting-sacrament-eucharist-act-holy-communion_73290-8042.jpg?w=826
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/e1/b6/89/e1b6890f1a335133e1aee13b0d901917.jpg
https://wallpapers.com/images/hd/jesus-on-the-cross-pictures-sfht41xf3zqjkhfv.jpg
https://cdn.wallpapersafari.com/49/54/oxkj52.jpg
https://as2.ftcdn.net/v2/jpg/06/09/32/73/1000_F_609327339_ASdc6hyzNBeFSa0MU7mBtdNZUBReY9Ja.jpg
https://eitan.bar/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/every_knee_shall_bow_tongue-confess-jesus-lord.jpg
Donations: paypal.me/hthrun
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hthrun
Twitter: https://twitter.com/hthrun
USA.life: https://usa.life/hthrun
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/henrythrun
Telegram: https://t.me/hthrun
Blue Sky: https://bsky.app/profile/hthrun.bsky.social
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hthrun