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MILLIONS PEACEFULLY PROTEST COVID RESTRICTIONS
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361 views • September 07, 2020
MILLIONS PEACEFULLY PROTEST COVID RESTRICTIONS
On the heels of more violent protests in the U.S., Europeans have a different way. Millions of peaceful protesters marched together in unison across London & Germany, to name a few, last weekend sounding a collective cry for freedom, scientific integrity, and an end to lockdowns. On this Labor Day, let us remember it is “We The People” that make our countries strong and we should never let fear dictate over our freedoms.
#StopNewNormal #Berlin #London #Freedom #LaborDay #BeBrave #DelBigtree #DoloresCahill #DavidIke #PiersCorbyn #YeAreManyTheyAreFew #SaveOurRights
On the heels of more violent protests in the U.S., Europeans have a different way. Millions of peaceful protesters marched together in unison across London & Germany, to name a few, last weekend sounding a collective cry for freedom, scientific integrity, and an end to lockdowns. On this Labor Day, let us remember it is “We The People” that make our countries strong and we should never let fear dictate over our freedoms.
#StopNewNormal #Berlin #London #Freedom #LaborDay #BeBrave #DelBigtree #DoloresCahill #DavidIke #PiersCorbyn #YeAreManyTheyAreFew #SaveOurRights
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