Accepting the Love of God Part 1: How Jesus Related To Women
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Published 21 hours ago

A large percentage of Christians do not believe that God loves them; as a result, they are spiritually crippled and unable to love because they cannot accept the love of God. When Jesus walked the earth, women were considered inferior by the Jews since Eve was beguiled by the serpent but Jesus did not treat women in that fashion.

He cared for and lifted them up despite the custom of the day to despise and treat women harshly. Pastor John examines the 39 women in Jesus' entourage that took care of the food for the men and saw to it that the men's clothing was washed, including Mary, Martha and Lazarus, and the story of a prostitute.

Jesus was compassionate and had a personal relationship with the people in His presence. He told us, "If you have seen me, you have also seen the Father." The Bible tells us that Jesus is the same yesterday, today and forever. Do you have a personal relationship with God the Father through his Son Jesus Christ? Are you receiving His love in your life and walking closely with Him?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2012/RLJ-1329.pdf

RLJ-1329 -- FEBRUARY 12, 2012

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

https://eaec.org/donation.htm


biblelovejesusnew testament

