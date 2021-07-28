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CDC Admits Vaccinated are Shedding COVID Virus to Others
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1239 views • July 28, 2021
Today on TruNews, Edward Szall and Rick Wiles discuss the push by the Biden administration to mandate all federal employees to get the jab. They also look at the self-confession of the CDC that the vaccinated are carrying and spreading the so-called Delta variant.
Lauren Witzke joins the Godcast to discuss the further escalation of upcoming conflict with China, and also talking about the impact of the China Virus to produce Post COVID Fatigue Syndrome, prompting the Biden Administration with an opportunity to provide millions with checks under federal disability.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (7/28/21)
Lauren Witzke joins the Godcast to discuss the further escalation of upcoming conflict with China, and also talking about the impact of the China Virus to produce Post COVID Fatigue Syndrome, prompting the Biden Administration with an opportunity to provide millions with checks under federal disability.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (7/28/21)
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