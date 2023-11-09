Create New Account
According to IDF In a Building in the Heart of the Shih Radwan Residential Neighborhood in the north of the Gaza Strip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a day ago

According to IDF In a building in the heart of the Shih Radwan residential neighborhood in the north of the Gaza Strip and near schools, IDF fighters located a site for the production and storage of remotely manned pilot vehicles and a weapon belonging to the terrorist organization Hamas.

In the building you can see living rooms and children's rooms near the storage site where explosive devices, explosives and operative plans of the terrorist organization Hamas were found.

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

