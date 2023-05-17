Trump Joins Dan Bongino Show To Discuss Durham Report: ‘This Was A Coup’

With conviction, Trump expressed his deep concern, declaring, “This was a coup that they were looking at. These are sick people.” Trump emphasized the urgent need to dismantle the deep state’s influence, not only in one location but throughout various institutions.

------------------

Articles of impeachment to be introduced for FBI director

'Harassed and entrapped American citizens deemed enemies of the Biden regime'

https://www.wnd.com/2023/05/articles-impeachment-introduced-fbi-director/?ats_es=276a0384250dff1b269a3d80247dc528/













