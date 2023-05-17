Create New Account
Trump Joins Dan Bongino Show To Discuss Durham Report: ‘This Was A Coup’
Rick Langley
Published 16 hours ago

With conviction, Trump expressed his deep concern, declaring, “This was a coup that they were looking at. These are sick people.” Trump emphasized the urgent need to dismantle the deep state’s influence, not only in one location but throughout various institutions.

Articles of impeachment to be introduced for FBI director

'Harassed and entrapped American citizens deemed enemies of the Biden regime'

https://www.wnd.com/2023/05/articles-impeachment-introduced-fbi-director/?ats_es=276a0384250dff1b269a3d80247dc528/







