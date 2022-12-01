Zhao Lijian Claims Britain Plays Double Standards

https://gnews.org/articles/546911
Summary：11/29/2022 In response to a reporter's question about the arrest and assault of a BBC reporter in Shanghai, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian retaliated by saying that the BBC always produces fake news.
