Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Zhao Lijian Claims Britain Plays Double Standards
9 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a day ago |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/articles/546911

Summary：11/29/2022 In response to a reporter's question about the arrest and assault of a BBC reporter in Shanghai, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian retaliated by saying that the BBC always produces fake news.

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket