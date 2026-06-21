AI Stocks Are Booming… BUT Dr. Kirk Says Beware… Here’s Why

On today’s Flyover Conservatives Show, we sit down with Dr. Kirk Elliott for a quick economic update on the massive surge happening in AI stocks, tech stocks, and the broader market — and why he believes investors should be paying close attention. Dr. Kirk breaks down the warning signs of what he calls irrational exuberance, comparing today’s AI boom to the dot-com bubble of 2000, when money flooded into companies before real profitability was proven.This conversation covers Bank of America’s inflation warning, rising CPI expectations, interest rates, stock market inflows, crypto outflows, gold and silver movement, government bonds, and why so much money is chasing tech at what may be the top of the market. Dr. Kirk explains why bubbles can feel exciting on the way up, but dangerous when they burst — and why he believes real, tangible assets like gold and silver may offer greater peace of mind in uncertain times.If you’re trying to understand what’s happening in the economy, why AI stocks are booming, and how to think wisely about inflation, markets, and financial safety, this is an important update you don’t want to miss.Learn more at www.FlyoverGold.comTO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.comFollow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShowTo Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Dr. Kirk Elliott Go To▶ https://flyovergold.comOr Call 720-605-3900BOOK: Thriving in the Economic Tsunami by Dr. Kirk Elliotthttps://www.amazon.com/Thriving-Economic-Tsunami-Kirk-Elliott/dp/B0BR8K2R5YCheck out our other economic updates here ▶ https://subsplash.com/flyoverconservatives/media/ms/+93kmffv-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: