BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

New Terrifying and Encouraging Vision 01/14/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
793 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
80 views • 3 days ago

Today Pastor Stan shares a brand-new vision from “U B Ready”. The Lord showed him 5 shockwaves that will soon shake this nation. This might seem frightening but there is very good news after these 5 shockwaves hit.

Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To Pre-Order "Pentecost Rapture of the Bride" please visit:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/PENTECOST-RAPTURE-of-THE-BRIDE/productinfo/B%2DPRB/


To purchase all of Stan's Books visit:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/


For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:

https://blocktrustira.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support


Do Donate to our Missions Trips please visit:

https://donorbox.org/the-prophecy-club-missions


Keywords
newvisionprophecy clubterrifyingencouragingstan johnsonprophecy with stan
Chapters

00:00Intro

04:43Vision

10:26Shockwave 1

12:32Shockwave 2

14:04Shockwave 3

16:34Shockwave 4

18:25Shockwave 5

19:15Good News

21:17Suitcase Nukes

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Final global showdown looms as Russia prepares nuclear response and America faces catastrophic defeat in coming conflict

Final global showdown looms as Russia prepares nuclear response and America faces catastrophic defeat in coming conflict

Finn Heartley
Trump announces plan to end federal payments to states with sanctuary cities

Trump announces plan to end federal payments to states with sanctuary cities

Laura Harris
U.S. orders evacuations as Iran threatens retaliation, raising fears of imminent strike

U.S. orders evacuations as Iran threatens retaliation, raising fears of imminent strike

Cassie B.
Greenland rejects U.S. annexation push as Trump warns of &#8220;big problem&#8221; for PM

Greenland rejects U.S. annexation push as Trump warns of “big problem” for PM

Belle Carter
Russia warns of Western-backed &#8220;color revolution&#8221; in Iran as protests turn violent

Russia warns of Western-backed “color revolution” in Iran as protests turn violent

Ramon Tomey
Bill and Hillary Clinton DEFY subpoenas as Epstein inquiry demands answers

Bill and Hillary Clinton DEFY subpoenas as Epstein inquiry demands answers

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy