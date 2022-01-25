How Xi Jinping Forced 10,000 “Fugitives” To Return to China

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01/20/2022 Beijing is forcing citizens who fled overseas to return to China. A report published by a human rights NGO has detailed how China is relying on Operation Skynet to coerce and kidnap to force nearly 10,000 “fugitives” to return to China.