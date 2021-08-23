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US Farmers Ordered to Destroy their Crops and Dump Oil
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1082 views • August 23, 2021
Under the guise of "Climate change" US farmers have been instructed to destroy their crops rather than harvest them. Is this is to create a food shortage to gain even more control? Or is this the first step to taking farms out of private ownership/control?
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