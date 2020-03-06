Groundbreaking Bill To Block Transgender Treatments For Minors PASSES in Alabama Senate!!!

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PFT DEMONETIZED! If I Had $1 For Every Subscriber? https://www.gofundme.com/pft-demoneti...
In Canada we have a feminist/trans rights activist acting as Prime Minister who loves Bill C-16, Bill 89 and the destruction of the family unit, so we may already be screwed….but in the US, particularly in Alabama there is some hope with a new bill that if it passes into a law, could generate a ripple effect that will not only spread across the US but also into Canada and onto the world.