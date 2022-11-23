Create New Account
Ep. 2932b - Fake News Exposed, RINO’s/D’s Pushed Into Position, Trump Has Everything
GalacticStorm
Published 6 days ago |
Ep. 2932b - Fake News Exposed, RINO’s/D’s Pushed Into Position, Trump Has EverythingThe patriots have now pushed the [DS] players into position. This is about destroying the system and this is exactly what the patriots are doing. The fake news is exposed, the RINO's  and D's are exposed and the people are seeing that Trump is for the people the [DS] players are not. Trump has everything, when the time is right this will be used on all of them.  

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com  site.

Keywords
censorshippoliticsbig techdonald trumpelection fraudx22 reportbiden admin

