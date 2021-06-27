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Pope Francis Admits to Deceiving Followers, Promoting Mark of the Beast, money launderin And moreg
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277 views • June 27, 2021
Pope Francis Admits to Deceiving Followers, Promoting Mark of the Beast, money laundering center for the Satanic Ninth Circle Child Sacrifice Cult and Blackmailing World Leaders
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1255867115112894464?referrer=shane_st_pierre
This is pretty nuts. Before yall start, no idea if its true, or if its the real pope (since last one apparently got taken down.out months ago?). It is VERY interesting however, and worth a watch. If anyone speaks Italian, please translate and confirm subtitles arent total bullshit.
Pope Confesses: It’s A Lie
https://darkoutpost.com/satanism/pope-confesses-its-a-lie/
Pope Francis Admits to Deceiving Followers, Promoting Mark of the Beast, Blackmailing World Leaders
https://beforeitsnews.com/politics/2021/06/pope-francis-admits-to-deceiving-followers-promoting-mark-of-the-beast-blackmailing-world-leaders-3236071.html
Links within:
Pope Confession Video
https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/r2/?url=https://m.tiktok.com/v/6970413388279106821.html
Vatican No Longer Blackmails World Leaders, Though Do Child Sacrifice
https://beforeitsnews.com/politics/2019/03/vatican-no-longer-blackmails-world-leaders-though-do-child-sacrifice-3070002.html
Child Sacrifice, Pedophilia and the Global Banking System
March 1, 2019 https://beforeitsnews.com/crime-all-stars/2019/03/child-sacrifice-pedophilia-and-the-global-banking-system-2469804.html
Appeal from Survivors of Canadian Genocide Apr 8, 2013
https://youtu.be/cVYkctM1k90
The International Common Law Court: Genocide in Canada
Nov 5, 2012
https://youtu.be/UvhfXAd08TE
Queen Maxima of Holland's younger sister dies at 33 of an apparent suicide at her apartment in Buenos Aires
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5816311/Queen-Maxima-Hollands-younger-sister-dies-33-suicide.html
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1255867115112894464?referrer=shane_st_pierre
This is pretty nuts. Before yall start, no idea if its true, or if its the real pope (since last one apparently got taken down.out months ago?). It is VERY interesting however, and worth a watch. If anyone speaks Italian, please translate and confirm subtitles arent total bullshit.
Pope Confesses: It’s A Lie
https://darkoutpost.com/satanism/pope-confesses-its-a-lie/
Pope Francis Admits to Deceiving Followers, Promoting Mark of the Beast, Blackmailing World Leaders
https://beforeitsnews.com/politics/2021/06/pope-francis-admits-to-deceiving-followers-promoting-mark-of-the-beast-blackmailing-world-leaders-3236071.html
Links within:
Pope Confession Video
https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/r2/?url=https://m.tiktok.com/v/6970413388279106821.html
Vatican No Longer Blackmails World Leaders, Though Do Child Sacrifice
https://beforeitsnews.com/politics/2019/03/vatican-no-longer-blackmails-world-leaders-though-do-child-sacrifice-3070002.html
Child Sacrifice, Pedophilia and the Global Banking System
March 1, 2019 https://beforeitsnews.com/crime-all-stars/2019/03/child-sacrifice-pedophilia-and-the-global-banking-system-2469804.html
Appeal from Survivors of Canadian Genocide Apr 8, 2013
https://youtu.be/cVYkctM1k90
The International Common Law Court: Genocide in Canada
Nov 5, 2012
https://youtu.be/UvhfXAd08TE
Queen Maxima of Holland's younger sister dies at 33 of an apparent suicide at her apartment in Buenos Aires
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5816311/Queen-Maxima-Hollands-younger-sister-dies-33-suicide.html
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