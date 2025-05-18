© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The American Mercury on Frank Arthur Hooper’s Closing Arguments in the 1913 Leo Frank Trial
6 views • 12 hours ago
This video from The American Mercury’s centennial coverage explores Frank Arthur Hooper’s closing arguments on August 21, 1913, during the Leo Frank trial for the murder of 13-year-old Mary Phagan at the National Pencil Company. Drawing from the Leo Frank Trial Brief of Evidence, it details Hooper’s speech to the jury, where he stressed the importance of truth and justice, depicting Frank as a “Dr. Jekyll” figure whose respectable facade masked predatory tendencies. Hooper highlighted forensic evidence, including Phagan’s blood and hair in the factory, and witness testimonies about Frank’s inappropriate conduct. The episode underscores Hooper’s low-key yet compelling delivery, which supported Hugh Dorsey’s prosecution, contributing to Frank’s conviction on August 25, 1913. Amidst antisemitism allegations and societal unrest, the trial led to Frank’s 1915 lynching and the founding of the Anti-Defamation League, a legacy that continues to resonate in historical narratives.
