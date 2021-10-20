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UV Light Could END COVID - Nurse “Smuggles” Ivermectin to Patient ➤ Stew Peters
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71 views • October 20, 2021
The system fights so hard against anything that Proves to be effective, to the point of death.
Nurse forced to smuggle a known life saver to save from a known and deliberate incorrect “ treatment “ of severe symptoms of the FLU. . . .
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𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 :
Credit & Appreciation To: Stew Peters – Dr Jane Ruby
Nurse forced to smuggle a known life saver to save from a known and deliberate incorrect “ treatment “ of severe symptoms of the FLU. . . .
.
.
𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 :
Credit & Appreciation To: Stew Peters – Dr Jane Ruby
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